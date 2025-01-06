Cruise guide in Stockholm
2025-01-06
Discover Your Passion for Tourism in Stockholm!
Are you a friendly, German-speaking individual with a passion for meeting people from around the globe? Do you reside in or near Stockholm? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Join Our Team:
No previous tourism experience required!
Enjoy a specialized training program, fully organized, and funded by Baltic Gateway.
Upon completion of the course test, embark on a thrilling journey as a guide in one of the most vibrant capitals in the world!
What We Offer:
Unlock your potential with our comprehensive training program.
Immerse yourself in the diverse and dynamic atmosphere of Stockholm.
Be part of a welcoming team that values your service-minded and outgoing personality.
Your Adventure Awaits - Apply Now!
Baltic Gateway is a private joint-stock (limited) company established in 1992, proud to be holder of the highest, gold UC Seal for the Highest Creditworthiness given by UC. The company, leader on the Swedish market, acts as a Shore-Excursions agent for many international cruise lines, coming to both Stockholm and other Scandinavian ports.
Don't wait! Email your CV to us today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: stockholm@balticgate.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "StockholmGuide25". Arbetsgivare Baltic Gateway AB
(org.nr 556449-1941)
Frihamnsgatan 62 11556 Stockholm
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Baltic Gateway Jobbnummer
9087007