Creative Strategist
Oriflame Cosmetics AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oriflame Cosmetics AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Katrineholm
, Skara
, Härnösand
eller i hela Sverige
Creative Strategist
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are searching for a Creative Strategist.
Purpose of the Role
As a Creative Strategist, you will work on adapting insights, best practices, and trends, as well as creating and implementing innovative creative strategies based on guidelines from the Creative Director. You will manage creative projects from concept to completion, ensuring seamless collaboration and feedback integration across cross-functional teams.
What will you do?
• Develop and implement creative strategies based on guidelines from the Creative Director.
• Collaborate closely with the catalog team to brainstorm guidelines from MPL and implement these in marketing and sales within global teams.
• Act as a bridge between the Global Design Hub and commercial creative studios to ensure cohesive messaging and creative assets.
• Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and competitors' strategies.
• Manage creative tickets from start to finish, collaborating with stakeholders to gather feedback.
• Work directly with the Creative Director on high-profile projects and presentations.
Does this describe you?
• Constantly seek ideas and insights to foster innovation within the team.
• Strong understanding of digital marketing channels and platforms.
• Expertise in your craft - you understand the medium you work in and how to be distinctive within it.
• Ability to structure and lead your own work and act on stakeholder feedback.
Your background and qualifications
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in advertising or marketing.
• 5 years of experience in advertising, marketing, or communication.
• 5 years of experience leading communication projects.
• A true passion for fashion and beauty.
• Fluent in English.
• Experience working with film/video.
• Experience working with communication in digital channels.
• Good knowledge of the Adobe family and PPT work.
• Experience in trend research
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city.
Does this match your profile and expectations?
Then don't hesitate and apply now. Or spread the word to people who might be the right match. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20
E-post: Hedvig.Jansson@oriflame.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oriflame Cosmetics AB
(org.nr 556026-3070)
Fleminggatan 14 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9046532