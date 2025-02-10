Creative Performance Lead to H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
With a focus on innovation and data-driven decision-making, the Creative Performance Lead bridges the gap between business needs and creative execution, ensuring optimization across digital, social, and influencer marketing channels to drive measurable results. The role develops tools, frameworks, and methodologies to empower teams, proactively tests and refines strategies, and fosters a culture of constant improvement and creative excellence.
Strategic Leadership & Alignment: Serve as the key connection point between business objectives and creative performance, ensuring strategies are aligned with organizational goals. Lead efforts to unify content and creative approaches across channels to deliver cohesive, impactful campaigns.
Optimization & Testing: Develop and implement frameworks for optimizing creative outputs, ensuring content consistently performs across digital, social, and influencer channels. Initiate and oversee testing methodologies, such as A/B tests, to refine approaches and maximize results.
Insights & Innovation: Establish systems for analyzing creative performance, translating data into actionable insights that drive better outcomes. Encourage a culture of experimentation, pushing teams to innovate while maintaining alignment with brand identity and business goals.
Collaboration & Guidance: Work closely with creative, media, and marketing teams to integrate insights and optimize content strategies. Act as a mentor and resource for teams, providing clear direction on how to align creativity with measurable impact. Foster strong collaboration across departments, ensuring a seamless connection between creative execution and strategic priorities.
Operational Excellence: Lead efforts to standardize best practices, enabling teams to consistently deliver high-quality, data-informed creative work.
WHO YOU ARE:
We are looking for people with:
Extensive experience in digital marketing, content strategy, and creative optimization.
Strong ability to connect creative strategies with business needs to drive measurable outcomes.
Expertise in testing methodologies, analytics, and data-driven decision-making.
Exceptional collaboration skills, with the ability to inspire and align cross-functional teams.
Forward-thinking and innovative, always up to date with trends and emerging tech.
Outstanding organizational and project management skills.
Performance Metrics:
Measurable growth in key metrics for each area (digital, social & influencer marketing).
Successful implementation of tools that enhance creative performance and team efficiency.
Clarity in teams on what content we need to produce to deliver on business objectives.
Constant improvements, testing, and innovation to push the boundaries.
WHO WE ARE:
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
JOIN US:
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Last day to apply is february 20th. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9154102