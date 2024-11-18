Corporate PR Leader
Ingka Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-11-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why we will love you
Are you truly passionate about PR and communications? Are you motivated by engaging in relationships with key media stakeholders and knowing how media relations work? Do you stay updated on news and work proactively with media and public relations, managing and leveraging global media contacts? If the answer is yes, then keep on reading and apply if the role as of Corporate PR Leader sparks your interest!
To be a right fit for this role we believe you:
• Extensive experience working with media and public relations; be it either at a media house, at an agency, or in-house.
• Bring experience from working with proactive and reactive external communication, including risk, issue, and crisis communication.
• Proven experience in achieving earned media in top tier media outlets, plus writing press releases, Q&A's, and statements in fluent English.
• Have deep knowledge of corporate PR and communications, including developing corporate narratives, pitching media, working with social media and digital trends, spokesperson briefing, and training, media monitoring, and measurement.
• Experience working with senior spokespeople.
As a person you enjoy working in an ever-changing environment and can adapt your ways of working to best meet the business needs in the situation at hand. You have strong interpersonal skills and can build trustful relationships. To be successful in this role, you appreciate the mix of strategic thinking and hands-on work to write press releases, Q&A's, reactive statements, and media briefs, often under pressure. You have a proactive attitude and a hands-on approach when necessary.
A day in your life with us
In your role as a Corporate PR Leader, you develop relations with media and identify news angles to pitch stories that resonate with the outside world. You create and act on opportunities to tell the stories that strengthen IKEA as a brand, company, and employer. You contribute to activist campaigns, drive key topics by putting yourself in relevant conversations, and respond by demonstrating leadership when IKEA is being challenged. You will Secure preparedness for crisis and reputational issues. Furthermore, you will be part of a 24/7 on-duty press office on a rolling schedule, reactively handling media requests.
To be concrete this means that you will:
• Identify, build, and develop relations with key journalists and influencers in selected focus areas.
• Identify stories and news angles within the organization, develop corporate narratives, and create media engagement plans.
• Develop and pitch stories to key journalists and influencers.
• Create communication content and assets suitable for media to support key topics and the communication plan.
• Monitor the media and the world around us to help identify proactive opportunities and potential risk issues, as well as measure the results of our efforts.
• Train and support spokespersons representing IKEA and Ingka Group.
• Work with media monitoring and metrics to understand the impact of a media approach, weighing the pros and cons of any approach on promoting and protecting the brand.
This position is a permanent position located in Hubhult, Malmö. You will report to the Global Media Relations Manager for Ingka.
Together as a Team
Our team is the voice of IKEA. We use words, pictures and videos to tell the story about IKEA, to build our brand and inspire people with our offer. We bounce ideas back and forth, we challenge each other and we are crazy passionate about communication. Of course we're also the ones who make sure to keep all our fellow co-workers informed, engaged and connected in a constantly changing business environment.
Apply now!
Please send in your application, consisting of a CV and a cover letter as soon as possible but no later than the 28th of November.
We are looking forward to getting to know you soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9017912