Copywriter
2025-07-14
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - and we're always searching for new and better ways to do it. We use our home furnishing knowledge to create products and solutions that will enable more people to live the life they want. Through creativity, IKEA Marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people.
The core of our offer is the common content made available to IKEA retailers around the globe. In addition, we offer packages and on-request support to meet the needs of our markets. IKEA Marketing & Communication also develops the common marketing agenda for IKEA, leading in marketing and communication topics and contributing to our business strategies.
Our culture and values guide us in everything we do. We become better as a team by building on our strengths and differences. Together, we strive for an inclusive work environment where we all feel safe, welcomed, respected, supported, and appreciated for who we are and what we contribute to.
We're looking for an English-language copywriter to join our global copy team.
As a copywriter at IKEA Marketing & Communication, you use creativity and storytelling to stimulate interest in home furnishing, build a strong brand position and increase visitation to IKEA stores and IKEA.com. In this role, you work collaboratively with art directors, UX designers and interior designers.
Your projects could range from the launch package for a new collection, to conceptualizing seasonal campaigns for IKEA.com and social media, to creating content for our corporate site. Depending on the project, you may be expected to play a creative lead role, which means leading other creatives and making sure that the communication is brief, strategically on-point and has creative height.
To shine in this role, you're a wordsmith who can master the IKEA brand voice and adapt it to a variety of topics and channels. You're comfortable working in - and potentially leading - creative teams and processes, turning strategies and briefs into innovative communication concepts. You're a skilled presenter and can sell-in your team's ideas to internal stakeholders.
As an experienced creative, you can juggle multiple projects, manage your own workload, and meet your deadlines. But you're also willing to lend a hand to other team members and copywriters when needed. Curiosity about people's everyday lives and needs is a must, and if you also have an interest in sustainability, design, and home furnishing, that's even better.
We will need you to have substantial (5+ years) copywriting experience, in-house or at an agency. A solid portfolio that demonstrates your ability to write clear and clever copies for a variety of subjects and channels.
You need to have digital marketing and advertising experience. Content strategy is a plus. Up-to-date knowledge of today's platforms and the multi-channel landscape and you need to be native (or near-native) English language skills.
Sound like a fit? Do you want to come to work by the lake with us? Then we want to hear from you!
We look forward to receiving your response. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than July 25th 2025, Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
If you are one of the candidates, we think you have the required experience. We will contact you by email or phone to schedule a telephone interview. Please note, we do not accept applications by e-mail.
Please note that Ikea Marketing & Communication is closed week 29-week 30. Due to summer vacation, the recruitment process may take a little bit longer. This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408
We plan and produce inspiring content that enables our retail markets to grow and position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in life at home. We are based in Älmhult, Sweden - the heart of IKEA. Our strength is our 400+ talented co-workers: strategists, channel experts, developers, photographers, motion media producers, 3D artists, graphic designers, copywriters, interior designers, and many more competences.
We are proud of our craftsmanship and ability to unleash creativity at scale. This is the place where you can inspire billions of people around the world. Are you ready to make a better everyday life for the many people? We want to hear from you! Så ansöker du
