Coordinator
Hair TP Clinic gbg AB / Kulturjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kulturjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-23
Role Summary:
As Coordinator at Hair TP Clinic, you are responsible for organizing, structuring, and overseeing the entire coordination process around hair transplant treatments. Your focus is to ensure seamless workflows, a structured patient experience, and high standards throughout each step of the treatment journey.
You will play a central role in logistics, planning, communication, and quality assurance - but you will not perform or be involved in any treatment procedures.
Key Responsibilities:
• Treatment Coordination: Plan and coordinate hair transplant sessions from start to finish. Ensure that schedules, rooms, materials, and resources are in place and that everything is prepared for the day's treatments.
- Process & Workflow Management: Maintain structure and flow in the clinic's daily operations. Anticipate needs, prevent bottlenecks, and align staff and resources to keep everything running smoothly.
- Patient Journey Oversight: Ensure that each patient receives clear information, a welcoming reception, and a well-managed experience throughout their visit. Coordinate non-clinical communication before and after treatments.
- Logistics & Resource Planning: Oversee equipment readiness, stock levels, and availability of materials. Ensure that all non-treatment spaces are clean, organized, and fully operational at all times.
- Quality & Standards Coordination: Uphold the clinic's standards by monitoring routines, ensuring protocol adherence, and supporting continuous improvements in how we deliver our services.
- Team Collaboration & Communication: Act as a central coordination point between specialists, support staff, and management. Align daily operations and contribute to a positive, solutions-focused work environment.
Note:
This is a coordination only role. You will not perform any treatments or be involved in any clinical or procedural tasks. Your focus is on structure, flow, and experience - ensuring everything is in place for others to perform their roles effectively.
Ideal Profile:
• Strong coordination and planning skills
• Structured, proactive, and detail-oriented
• Clear communicator with a professional and service-minded attitude
• Comfortable managing multiple workflows and priorities
• Background in operations, hospitality, wellness, or similar environments is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
E-post: jobb@hairtpclinic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hair TP Clinic gbg AB
(org.nr 559034-2688)
Vasaplatsen 2 (visa karta
)
411 34 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Hair TP Clinic Jobbnummer
9300927