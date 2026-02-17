Cooling Engineer to Delta Electronics
Do you want to work at the forefront of data center technology? Delta seeks a Cooling Engineer to commission, test, and optimize high-performance cooling systems while developing your expertise on large-scale, hyperscale projects.
About the job
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Delta.
About the company
Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.
Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.
For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com
Tasks and responsibilities
As a Cooling Engineer, you will have a unique opportunity to work on some of Europe's most advanced data center projects, including hyperscale facilities. The role is central in ensuring that critical cooling systems, such as L2L & L2A CDU's, CRAC, CRAH, IN-Row and RDHX's are installed, tested, and integrated at the highest level. You will lead the commissioning process from start to finish, verify system performance under real operational loads, and ensure compliance with both internal standards and industry regulations such as ASHRAE and BREEAM.
The role involves close collaboration with project managers, mechanical and electrical engineers, and external partners, and you will also be responsible for training and knowledge transfer to both internal colleagues and partner organizations. The position is dynamic and varied, with the majority of time spent on-site at data centers, following projects through critical phases and ensuring that everything operates as intended, from installation to integration and full operation. You will also contribute to troubleshooting, optimization, and continuous improvement of the systems, meaning your work will have a direct impact on the efficiency and reliability of the data center.
You will travel within Sweden and occasionally internationally, work closely with a team of experts across Europe, and participate in ongoing development and training on Delta Cooling products. This is a role for someone who wants to be at the forefront of data center technology, develop specialized expertise, take responsibility for critical projects, and make a tangible impact in a fast-growing and innovative organization.
Education, experience and personal characteristics
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, HVAC, or equivalent, or relevant work experience
• Minimum 3 years of experience in commissioning, testing, and troubleshooting HVAC or cooling systems, preferably within data centres
• Experience with complex cooling systems, particularly coolant distribution units (CDU's), CRAC, CRAH & In Row systems
• F-gas certification
• Professional proficiency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Desirable:
• Experience in data centres or other complex industrial cooling environments
• Strong understanding of data centre cooling systems and system integration
• Knowledge of control systems, BMS (Building Management Systems), and monitoring tools
• Familiarity with relevant standards and guidelines, e.g., ASHRAE and ISO
• Commissioning experience in large-scale projects
To excel in this role, you should be proactive, self-driven, and confident working independently on critical projects. Strong problem-solving and communication skills are essential for collaborating with colleagues, partners, and stakeholders, as well as for training and guiding others. Flexibility, adaptability, and willingness to travel are key, along with a structured, hands-on approach and attention to detail to ensure high-quality, reliable results.
Other information
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Central Sweden, with the possibility of remote work
Salary: Upon agreement
