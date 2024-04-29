Coolant system design engineer
Akkodis Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a thermal system designer with extensive experience with creating, developing, and analyzing system concepts? Are you experienced in working in a cross-functional team with collaboration over different disciplines? We 're currently looking for a system design engineer to join our customers team for an interesting assignment working with pumps and valves.
Are you someone who want to work with coolant systems, pumps and valves contribute to defining and securing that all system requirements are being met? In this role, main responsibilities in addition to the aforementioned ones, include developing and anchoring time plan level 3 for System development, synchronizing and cross functionally anchoring sub system performance and concepts, and supporting functional development of pumps and vales in thermal management. You 'll also be heavily involved in the planning of concepts and system testing in virtual and physical rigs and complete vehicles, evaluating the system concepts with 1D and 3D simulation results, and performing S-FMEA and other proactive quality activities
To qualify you 'll need:
* Thermal Management -
* Pumps and Valves Engineer ( Mechatronic parts)
* Minimum five years of experience from development of thermal system hardware components, preferably within the automotive or transportation industry
* Experience from supplier management and the APQP process* Structured way of working and ability deliver on complex tasks with excellence
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
* SW process knowledge
* Experience on handling the LIN/CAN communication
* Meritorious to have Volvo Process knowledge Applicants shall have Masters degree in Electrical, Electronics or Mechatronics Engineering or similar.
The assignment is onsite in Gothenburg.
About Akkodis
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact business manager Jonna Persson at jonna.persson@akkodisgroup.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akkodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/ Kontakt
Coaching Business Manager Modis
Rickard Strindeborn Jobbnummer
8646709