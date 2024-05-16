Specialist Mechanical Engineer to Electromobility
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS - from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
To our Module Design Team, we are looking for a Specialist Mechanical Engineer to lead our battery systems projects. We are determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you also passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance, come join our journey to shape tomorrow's society. Apply now!
Responsibilities
In this position, you will be responsible for the development of mechanical components of the battery module.
You will:
* Lead the battery module design: concepts, specification, documentation, CAD, drawings, prototyping, test and production transfer.
* Take the technical responsibility and coordinate activities during product development.
* Lead and support with continuous improvements for existing products.
* Create plans and perform releases of technical documentations.
* Define module verification items and test conditions.
Ready for the next move?
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held continuously. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via email.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Group Manager of Module Design Team, Naima Abdikader at naima.abdikader@volvo.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to Talent Acquisition Recruiter Sofia Fredriksson at sofia.fredriksson@consultant.volvo.com
Last application date: 9th of June 2024.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team-player that loves to develop system designs and components with the customer in focus. You have a broad knowledge and experience of Energy Storage system design with focus on both the building blocks in a complete battery pack and understand how they impact ESS performance and functionality. You are confident in leading technical solution towards suppliers and product teams. We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and take responsibility of your system and do so with great attitude.
Requirements
• Master of science in Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• Excellent skills in Creo/CATIA to design robust mechanical parts and taking into consideration boundary conditions for cooling/heating and swelling.
• Experience in mechanical component design, e.g. welding structures, castings, sheet metals parts and plastic parts.
• Design for modularity
• Practical knowledge of FEM calculations.
• At least a couple of years of experience from design and architecture within Energy Storage Systems.
• Experience of the battery technologies/systems within the application of electric vehicles.
• Knowledgeable about manufacturing of cells and battery modules.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
It is a merit if you have experience within one or more of the following: KOLA, PDM-link, DCN releases, PTM/MS, JIRA.
