Data Center CET (drifttekniker) - Electrical
2024-05-16
One of the world's leading technology company is looking for aData Center CET (drifttekniker)- Electricalthat will join their team who's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Period: ASAP to 30-06-2024 (full-time), with a possibility of extension.
Location: Gävle-area
What you'll do Provides escort support for third-party contractors, sub-contractors, vendors, and service providers on site.
* Works on tasks (e.g., making rounds, initial assessments on equipment performance) as assigned with supervision. * Perform basic monitoring of the performance of maintenance and operations of equipment (e.g., electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety) within the data center with supervision * Safely assists in providing emergency monitoring and response to various abnormal conditions with supervision, utilizing emergency operating procedures (EOPs). * Take daily operational readings of all electrical equipment through routine rounds/log taking (temperatures, voltages, currents, etc.) * Ability to follow operating procedures (SOPs) for critical environment planned work activities * Energize a cabinet in a Colo * Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) preventative maintenance quarterly and annually * System control panel preventative maintenance * Battery preventative maintenance * Fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code * Previous datacenter experience a plus * Ensure all safety procedures are adhered to while performing work and comply with all physical security procedures and policies * Assist in the troubleshooting, repair and replacement of instrument sensors and calibration.
Who you are Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly / manufacturing / critical infrastructure environment such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields.
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
2+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in technical fields (e.g. automotive, electrical, controls, data center)
Able to work a flexible work schedule which could include 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 3-, 4-, or 5-day work weeks (most likely working only Mon-Fri)
Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
We are Market Partner
Market Partner is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome to our community regardless of who you are, no matter where you come from, or what you look like. Ersättning
