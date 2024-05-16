System developer for System Support Planning
We have a requirement for the position of System developer for System Support Planning with one of our client.
Location: Borlänge
Competence level 3 (4-8 years).
The Consultant must have 8 years of documented experience
• in system development on the SharePoint platform, .NET or C#, with jQuery, MS SQL server
• Documented experience with Biztalk.
• 5 years of documented experience with Automation in TFS/Azure Devops Server, ASP .NET MVC.
The consultant's language is Swedish.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
