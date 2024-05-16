Data Center CET (drifttekniker) - Mechanical
2024-05-16
One of the world's leading technology company is looking for aData Center CET (drifttekniker) - Mechanical that will join their team who's mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.
Period: ASAP to June 30th 2024(full-time), with a big possibility of extension.
Location:Greater Gävle region. What you'll do
• Perform assigned basic tasks (e.g., making rounds, recording building observations, taking measurements) with varying levels of supervision.
• Under varying levels of supervision, you will perform basic monitoring and inspection of critical environment-related facility equipment (e.g., controls, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning [HVAC], mechanical systems), building, and grounds for unsafe or abnormal conditions.
• Learn how to operate all systems and equipment in a safe and professional manner and learn about all risks associated with these systems.
• Utilize internal computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to track all equipment assets and to complete work order requests for maintenance work.
• Safely assist in providing emergency monitoring and response to various abnormal conditions with supervision following emergency operating procedures (EOPs).
• Perform various types of maintenance (e.g., planned, predictive, corrective) as assigned following methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs) under supervision where needed.
• Document tasks/issues found in maintenance and troubleshooting for follow up as needed and escalate as appropriate.
• Provide necessary escorts for third-party contractors, sub-contractors, vendors, and service providers on site based on the appropriate severity-level procedures.
Who you are* Understand, follow, and ensure safety and security requirements (e.g., job hazard assessments [JHAs], environmental health and safety (EH&S), toolbox talks), and business processes and procedures to properly perform work in a safe, quality, and reliable manner in accordance with applicable federal, state, local, and Microsoft requirements.
• High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
• 2+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in technical fields (e.g.: automotive, electrical, controls, data center) OR equivalent experience
• Able to work a flexible work schedule which could include 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 3-, 4-, or 5-day work weeks (most probably just Mon-Fri work)
• Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
