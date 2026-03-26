Control Systems Engineer
NDP IT AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-03-26
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Motala
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a hands-on Control Systems Engineer to lead and support the development, troubleshooting, and commissioning of SIMATIC PCS 7 and SPPA-T3000 control system projects. In this role, you will support across the full project lifecycle-from engineering and configuration through testing, site commissioning, and handover-ensuring reliable, safe, and high-quality operation of industrial process control systems.
Key Responsibilities:
• Engineer and configure PCS 7 and T3000 control systems, including control logic, sequences, interlocks, HMI/OS displays, alarms, and reports.
• Execute troubleshooting and root cause analysis for hardware/software issues across development, FAT/SAT, commissioning, and post-startup phases.
• Support SAT, I/O checks, loop testing, functional testing, and performance tuning (e.g., PID tuning, alarm rationalization).
• Integrate field instrumentation and subsystems; manage communications via common industrial protocols (e.g., Profibus/Profinet, Modbus TCP, OPC).
• Create and maintain technical documentation.
• Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams (process, electrical, I&C, IT, cybersecurity) and interface with customers, suppliers, and site personnel.
• Implement change and configuration management, version control, and rigorous testing to ensure system integrity.
• Apply industry standards and best practices for safety, quality, and cybersecurity.
Required Qualifications:
• Proven, practical experience with SIMATIC PCS 7 and SPPA-T3000 control systems in development and commissioning roles.
• Strong knowledge of control engineering concepts: control loops, interlocks, sequences, alarm management, and HMI design.
• Familiarity with reading and interpreting P&IDs, wiring diagrams, loop sheets, and instrument datasheets.
• Demonstrated success in troubleshooting complex automation systems during FAT/SAT and site commissioning.
• Understanding of industrial networking and communication protocols relevant to PCS 7 and T3000.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills in English.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with cybersecurity hardening for industrial control systems.
• German language skills are a plus.
Onsite presence : Atleast 3 days per week in Finspång. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25
E-post: linapersson.ndp@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Control Systems Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9822273