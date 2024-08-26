Contract Manager
In this role you will support Power Grid, Grid Integration (PGGI). With analytical, hands-on and self-driven approach, you contribute to the successful performance of Contract Management in the assigned projects. You are a significant player in the designated project execution team, focused on the joint accomplishment of a convoy of projects. You will be ensuring contract and risk management activities are timely and accurately pursued and executed, protecting Hitachi Energy's interests throughout project(s) lifecycle.
You are welcome to be part of a fascinating company and team, devoted to drive the global energy transition, by helping to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity and bringing sustainable energy to more and more people.
Your responsibilities
Ensure timely and accurate execution and administration of commercial and contractual aspects in portfolio of designated contracts / subcontracts / cooperation agreements (i.e. payments, submission of notifications, claims, variation orders, warranties, provisions, guarantees etc.).
Identify, discuss, negotiate and review the contract baseline (such as terms and conditions etc.) and other documentation incorporated within the designated contract and ensure its compliance to maximize financial and operational performance, risk mitigation and reduction and pursuing of opportunities.
Provide guidance and leadership on contract related matters to cross functional business team members.
Verify that parties have fulfilled all contractual obligations in defending and enforcing claims, developing the negotiation strategy as well as conducting training sessions for the team where applicable.
Support drafting of Contracts, Subcontracts and Supply Contracts and ensure that relevant (supply / sub-) contracts contain appropriate contract terms to protect Hitachi Energy's interest including flow-down of main contract terms.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Business Administration, Economics or Law.
Ability to read, write, speak and negotiate in Swedish and English.
Proven experience in EPC power generation, substations, converter stations, grid integration, transmission or similar industrial plant Contract Management and Subcontract Management functions (with emphasis on civil and electrical installations desired), processes and management/administration of varying sizes and types of contractual agreements.
Solid experience in change management, claim management and contract-related legal issues and the possible effects in the relevant areas of responsibility regarding project execution while experience in proposal stage is a plus.
Ability to interface with customers and subcontractors regarding all matters related to contracts and projects including those related to the review and process of changes.
Ability to work in a corporate office and/or project site environment (occasionally).
Great communication and negotiation skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 23rd of September. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Björn Ahrendt, bjoern.ahrendt@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Björn Ahrendt, bjoern.ahrendt@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
