Contract Facility Manager placed in Uppsala/Stockholm
2025-10-27
On behalf of one of our customers we are currently looking for an experienced contract/facility manager for an on-site assignment in the Uppsala/Stockholm region.
About the role
As Contract Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that our customer contracts are fulfilled and developed. You will be responsible for both the strategic and operational management of our contract and client relationship, with full accountability for results.
The role includes, among other things, to:
Ensure a strong customer-focused delivery with emphasis on long-term satisfaction.
Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, it is an advantage - however not mandatory to have competence within GxP standards.
Take full responsibility for HSE matters related to activities and objectives.
Have full P&L responsibility as well as overall operational responsibility for activities and objectives.
Monitor, control, and report all costs - ensuring the budget is maintained.
Drive a self-delivery strategy and propose tactical solutions to increase delivery capacity.
Direct and develop the work of outsourced resources.
Identify and procure appropriate suppliers and be responsible for tendering, contracts, governance, and follow-up of subcontractors.
Ensure that all subcontractor agreements are in place.
Follow and challenge established on-site processes and drive change through change control.
Monitor all planned maintenance programs and reactive works.
Ensure all equipment is operational and functioning according to defined parameters and conditions.
Responsible for preparing and delivering formal reports to customers and internal stakeholders.
Manage projects and assignments as required by the customer or organization.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a technical background and experience from a manufacturing and preferably regulated Life Science environments, where GxP practices are part of daily operations. To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
At least 5 years of experience working in a regulated facilities environment.
Experience from GxP environments
A relevant university degree or other higher education.
Knowledge of both soft services and hard services.
Understanding of mechanical and electrical building engineering systems - their design, operation, and maintenance.
Relevant experience in workplace health, safety, and environmental issues.
Good understanding of services connected to regulated facilities and their quality requirements.
Experience working as part of a team.
Knowledge of financial budgeting, management, and control techniques.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Strong computer skills, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and project tools.
Project management experience is considered a merit.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
