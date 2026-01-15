Content Creator and Communicator within Technical Support & Training
2026-01-15
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Do you like to explain technology and make it more approachable to a wider range of people? Perhaps for heat pumps, contributing with increasing the know-how in the markets? Through creating technical content and communicating important information to the markets, we enable the continued electrification at Bosch Home Comfort Group! Sounds interesting? Then join our team.
Your contribution to something big
You will work as part of an international team, consisting of both technical support colleagues and international trainers, where your focus will be set on the informative, more proactive, side of technical support.
Within Service Documentation, you will support with creating and maintaining crucial documentation for the service organisation, such as Service Manuals and Function Descriptions, based on market needs and in a timely manner.
Within Service Communication, you will transform technical information available within the business unit to clear and actionable guidance for the service organisation, such as International Service Information and troubleshooting articles.
Your main customer will be the national service organisations and to gather input you will be in daily contact with your closest team members as well as plenty of Bosch colleagues from other departments (development project/teams, quality department, lifecycle management, SW teams and various other engineering functions/teams).
You will track/monitor the implementation of product changes and SW updates, coordinate activities and ensure that you and your team members always keep the markets up to date.
The type of information you will communicate to the markets will both stem from Lifecycle activities (e.g. quality-related containment and corrective actions and implementation of needed field actions), product improvements and various other information aimed at increasing the knowledge level about Bosch Electric Solutions' complete range of products in the markets.
Your orientation in this job will be set based on previous experiences and competencies, meaning that your focus and responsibilities can be adjusted in quite a flexible way together with your closest co-worker (with whom you will form an operational tandem).
In addition, you will be responsible for maintaining and making uploads to the department's information platforms, incl. sharing updates with the markets in regular info sessions.
You may also take part in the running development projects in various ways, e.g. through documenting serviceability checks and defining requirements, as well as driving different process improvements.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required skills
Education: Degree in an engineering field, alternatively comparable professional experience.
Language: Fluent in written and spoken English.
Some sort of previous experience involving technical writing/documentation.
Excellent communication skills, preferably from relevant professional experience.
You are: Highly structured and organised, with excellent coordination skills.
You strive at "making things clear", whatever you lay your hands on.
You enjoy being in complex environments; most likely, you are quite stubborn, a passionate learner and maybe even rather creative?
Above this, you have throughout your life proven to be: Improvement-oriented, highly responsible and proactive.
Preferred skills
One or more of the preferred skills below will be considered meritorious:
You are good at time management, planning, and can preferably also show case this ability through concrete work experiences.
Familiarity of agile-style work environments and corresponding tools/platforms, such as Kanban boards in Jira.
Familiarity/personal interest of working in a cross-functional, international environment.
SAP experience.
Previous experience:
Engineering function/field; technical development (hardware or software) or lifecycle, quality, or project management.
Customer-focused area/interfaces/environments; Sales, After Sales/Service, marketing, product management etc.
Previous experience with heat pumps, ventilation units, control technology or system solutions with hydraulic superstructures.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
