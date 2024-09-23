Construction Planner
2024-09-23
Perform all aspects of Time Scheduling planning/ scheduling functions, from project development to final delivery, including review and analysis of contractor schedules, supplier schedules, recovery schedules, time impact analysis, time extension requests and delay claims.
Collect and analyse information used to plan and schedule projects and work in cooperation with Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Project Management.
Evaluate current procedures and recommend changes to improve the efficiency of planning and scheduling of projects.
Understand and utilize standard planning and scheduling methodologies and tools, applying standards and best practices.
Prepare, implement, and monitor scopes of work using Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) for control and integrity.
Ensure accuracy of project schedules dates and performed work and co-ordinate project schedules, tasks, meeting updates, and efficient distribution of reports.
Track baselines, perform what-if analysis, and develop contingency plans.
Plan and prepare production schedules for fabrication, installation, and repair of industrial process systems.
Create reporting as required by project.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03
