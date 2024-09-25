Construction Engineer
2024-09-25
As a Construction designer, you have design responsibility for our entire construction projects, from sales to completed assembly. This mainly means that you make measurements, produce complete drawing materials in Inventor and AutoCad for production, manufacturing and assembly, and that in the long term you also make strength calculations. You will work closely with project managers, preparers, structural engineers and other designers and be a technical sounding board for the production staff. You will be part of a team and report to the construction and calculation manager and project manager.
We are looking for you with relevant engineering education at university level or equivalent, preferably with a focus on construction or machinery. In order to succeed in the best possible way in your new role, we want you to have at least 5 years of experience in construction work, preferably in construction or the manufacturing industry. If you have previously done static calculations, it is of great value to us, otherwise you must have a willingness to learn. We assume that you have good knowledge of the Office package, Inventor and AutoCad. Driving license is a requirement.
To thrive in your role, you are driven, committed, see opportunities and take great responsibility. As a person, you are structured and independent, while it is important that you find it easy to collaborate and have a non-prestige approach. You thrive in an environment with short decision-making paths and high ceilings. We want you to see career opportunities and want to develop with us.
