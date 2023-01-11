Construction Cost Controller to growing energy company
2023-01-11
Do you want to be involved in the planning, developing, and controlling of the construction cost for a big growing energy company? Then you might be the one we are looking for! Our client, who is a growing energy company, is now in need of a Construction Cost Controller to support them with all things regarding costs. Apply for this position today as we apply ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint.
As a Construction Cost Controller you will coordinate all sources of cost information for cost discussions with suppliers directly and with contractors and their sub-contractors. You will be part of the Construction team managing the Controls Strategy and implementation of the factory. As a Construction Cost Controller you will implement overall project controls direction through application of systems and methods for estimate development, cost control, planning and reporting, progress measurement, schedule development/control and management of change.
You are offered
• Being a part of and work at a big and attractive company
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Provide overall project cost, schedule, estimating, progress measurement, and change management leadership and expertise in the Construction projects.
• Review and report project cost/schedule with ongoing project analysis, reporting, forecasting, budgeting and change management.
• Control project cost/schedule outcomes by recommending and deploying management interventions with support of the Program, Project Management, Engineering, Procurements teams, executed through the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors.
• Monitoring and appraising the performance of the Contractors and Consultants in the areas of cost control and progress measurement.
• Develop cost and schedule estimates to support risk and opportunity assessments, Project funding, Project reviews, and ad hoc requests.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• BSC/Msc in Engineering or Construction Management or equivalent
• Solid technical experience in all cost management areas, planning, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account from working.
• Proficient in MS suite, BIM 360, Power Bi and Power Query or equivalent
• Fluent in English
• Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials
Experience in developing/using digital tools and enterprise software are meritorious.
You are
• Communicative
• Analytical
• Result-driven
• Team player
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a chance of extension
• Location: Skellefteå
Start: As soon as possible
Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a chance of extension
Location: Skellefteå
