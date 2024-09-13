Configuration Manager
PostNord Group AB is a leading provider of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region.
The Nordic Support department is responsible for enabling and ensuring the service management in Group function IT. The unit contributes with designing processes, concepts and implementing them in the service management areas to ensure that the processes provide desired business result.
Position Overview:
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? If you work as a Configuration Manager or Transition Manager and are interested in developing IT processes this is the job for you!
The Configuration Manager is responsible for overseeing the configuration management process within an organization's IT environment. This role involves maintaining accurate and up-to-date records of configuration items (CIs), managing configuration baselines, and ensuring that changes to the IT infrastructure are controlled and documented. The Configuration Manager plays a vital role in supporting other IT service management (ITSM) processes, such as change management and incident management, by providing a reliable and consistent configuration management database (CMDB).
Key Responsibilities:
- Coordinate Configuration Management: Oversee all configuration management activities, including designing, implementing, and managing configuration management process.
- Coordinate Transition management: Oversee all transition management activities, including developing, executing and managing transition plans
- Manage Change Control: Control changes to configuration items and documentation to ensure system integrity.
- Maintain Documentation: Keep accurate records of system configurations, dependencies, and relationships.
- Ensure Compliance: Conduct audits to verify adherence to the configuration management plan.
- Collaborate with Teams: Work with various teams to implement the configuration management plan effectively.
- Monitor Performance: Track problems and changes in product documents, reporting updates and current configurations.
We are looking for you who have
- A couple of years of work experience within configuration management or transition management or a related role.
- University degree or similar, in relevant field (Computer Science, logistics or technology/IT).
- Process Management framework Knowledge & certification (ITIL).
- English in speaking and writing
System requirement:
- JIRA SM
- Microsoft Office (including visio)
- Sharepoint
Meritorious experience:
- Configuration Management experience preferably in a complex and large IT landscape
- Transition management experience in cloud applications
We believe you have strong communication and interpersonal skills, enabling you to clearly articulate ideas and foster meaningful relationships with others. Furthermore, your strong analytical and problem-solving abilities empower you to navigate complex challenges and deliver creative, effective solutions.
We Offer You:
- Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
- Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/
- Great occupational pension terms
- Great development opportunities
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://group.postnord.com
Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, PostNord collaborates with Experis IT, which has extensive experience in recruiting IT specialists and managers. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Recruitment Consultants Carina Eyoma at mailto:carina.eyoma@se.experis.com
, +46 73-086 22 75 and Pia Boström mailto:pia.bostrom@se.experis.com
, +46 70-3146866
We look forward to receive your application! The last application date, 2024-09-18
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
