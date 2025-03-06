Concrete Worker
As a Reinforced Concrete Worker, you play a pivotal role in our steel structure factory construction project. You are responsible for steel bar cutting, setting out, processing, and bundling, contributing directly to the integrity and strength of our reinforced concrete structures.
Role and Responsibilities:
Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
• Precisely cut and shape steel bars according to project specifications.
• Conduct pouring, construction, and maintenance of reinforced concrete.
• Familiar with concrete construction processes to ensure quality and progress.
• Follow safety regulations to guarantee the safety of the construction site.
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
• Excellent written & oral in English and chinese, and swedish is plus.
• Minimum 3 years work experience of reinforced concrete worker. Så ansöker du
