Concierge to Equinix

2024-06-18
Are you a service-oriented individual who thrives on ensuring exceptional experiences for others? Equinix is searching for a dedicated Concierge to join their team in Spånga.
About the jobEquinix is seeking a dedicated and professional Concierge to join their team temporarily while their current concierge, is on maternity leave. This role is vital in ensuring a seamless experience for all visitors and maintaining the security and administrative functions at our data center.Location: SpångaDuration: Approximately 1.5 yearsStart Date:July 1Work Hours:8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Responsibilities
Greet and Assist Visitors -Be the friendly face that welcomes all visitors to Equinix data center. You'll ensure a smooth check-in and check-out process, providing a professional and welcoming atmosphere.
Security Monitoring -Take charge of monitoring and managing their security camera system. Your vigilance will help maintain a secure environment, ensuring the safety for Equinix clients and staff.
Administrative Excellence -Perform a variety of administrative tasks, from managing schedules and appointments to handling correspondence and documentation.
About you
Strong customer service skills
Background in security is advantageous
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus
We believe you have a can-do attitude, self-motivated, and has good customer service skills.We are seeking a self-sufficient person who thrives in an independent work environment. The ideal candidate will be meticulous, paying close attention to detail to ensure the highest standards of service and security. Additionally, you must be highly organized, capable of managing multiple tasks efficiently and maintaining a structured workflow.
About EquinixEquinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, operating 200+ data centres across the globe and providing interconnections to all the key clouds and networks.Their global platform allows customers to place infrastructure wherever they need it and connect it to everything they need to succeed.
