Composite Structural Testing Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-02-12
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers, an electric zero-emission range of 200 km and an extended hybrid range of 400 km. Heart is targeting type certification of the ES-30 by the end of the decade.
We are now looking for a Composite Structural Testing Engineer to join our Airframe & Interiors team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience in composite structural testing, e.g. composite coupon testing and element testing, and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
This role focuses on the validation of composite materials and structures through rigorous testing methods to validate our design concepts, innovative design solution, ensuring that they meet the required safety, durability, and performance standards for aerospace applications.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Lead and manage composite coupon, element, and full-scale structural testing programs to validate the performance of composite materials and structures.
- Plan and execute tests for components such as fuselage sections, wings, control surfaces, and other critical aerospace structures.
- Develop test matrices, determine test parameters, and select appropriate test methods based on material properties, design requirements, and certification standards.
- Collaborate with design and analysis teams to define test objectives and create detailed test plans, and provide feedback to refine composite structure design based on test results and analysis.
- Specify and coordinate the design and fabrication of test fixtures, ensuring they meet the requirements for composite material testing.
- Supervise the execution of tests, including setup, instrumentation, and data collection.
- Investigate test failures and analyze structural performance to determine root causes and potential design or material improvements.
- Prepare detailed test reports, documenting test procedures, results, and recommendations for further development or certification.
- Ensure that all testing processes comply with industry regulations and standards, such as ASTM, FAA, and EASA guidelines.
You will report to the Head of Airframe & Interiors and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- 5+ years of experience in composite structural testing, with hands-on experience in aerospace testing environments.
- Strong experience in composite coupon testing and composite element testing of aircraft structures. Full-scale testing of composite aircraft structures is a plus.
- Knowledge of testing equipment, instrumentation (e.g., strain gauges, load cells, optical sensors), and data acquisition systems.
- Strong communication and report writing skills, with the ability to present complex technical data clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Familiarity with aerospace certification standards (e.g., FAA, EASA) is highly desirable.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related fields.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
