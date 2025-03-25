Compliance Manager To Hellberg Safety
2025-03-25
Hellberg Safety develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hearing protection, face protection, and communication solutions for noisy work environments.
We are now looking for a Compliance Manager who will play a central role in the company with exciting future opportunities.
DUTIES AND WORK TASKS
In this new role, you will be responsible for ensuring that Hellberg Safety's products meet the global market's regulatory requirements. This involves everything from participating in product development and monitoring changes in the external environment, to sharing knowledge internally and representing the company in various forums.
Main work tasks
To specify which regulations, directives, and standards Hellberg's products must comply with to meet the global market's requirements. For example, RED, FCC, CE, REACH, ROHS.
To monitor new requirements and standards affecting Hellberg's products, and to keep the organization informed on an ongoing basis (collaboration with: Product Management, R&D, Quality).
To monitor changes in the standards against which our products are currently tested and approved.
To develop testing and certification plans for new projects together with the R&D Manager.
To maintain already published Declarations of Conformity for the company's products and prepare for new products.
To represent Hellberg in relevant product standardization organizations.
To coordinate internal and external testing and certifications, and ensure that this is reported and documented in a controlled manner.
Travel a few times a year is included in the role (for example, to China, where Hellberg has suppliers).
You will work closely with the Quality Manager, Product Manager, and R&D Manager, and report to the CEO (English-speaking). The office is located in Stenkullen, outside Gothenburg.
WHO ARE YOU?
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
At least five years of professional experience
Experience from compliance in electronic product development and manufacturing
An engineering degree in electrical engineering or equivalent in electronics, industry, etc.
Attention to detail, structured, self going with good communication skills
WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and aligns well with your experience and ambitions? Then you are warmly welcome to get in touch. In this recruitment, Hellberg Safety is collaborating with Nexer Recruit. Feel free to contact recruitment consultant Marcus Holhammar via email: marcus.holhammar@nexergroup.com
or phone +46 707 99 11 16 for more information. As selection and interviews are ongoing, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT HELLBERG SAFETY
Hellberg Safety develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hearing protection, face protection, and communication solutions for noisy work environments. We primarily target professional users with high demands for quality, performance, and design, operating within the industrial, construction, forestry, and gardening sectors. With Hellberg Safety, you never have to compromise on your safety. Smart features, high comfort, and user-friendly design make it easy to wear your hearing protection all day. www.hellbergsafety.com
ABOUT HULTAFORS GROUP
Hultafors Group is a house of premium brands, joined by a shared vision: improving how the world works. On group level, our purpose and goal are to be a growth platform for business success by providing a world-class backbone, taking care of all joint systems and processes - so our brands can focus on what they do best - empower professionals with the most durable and high-performing products on the market. Hultafors Group consists of major and specialty brands in two main segments, Personal Protective Equipment and Hardware Solutions. The brands are our pride and main offering to our customers. They drive their own value chain from product development and supply chain to marketing and sales. We believe in creating a positive and motivating work environment characterized by trust, collaboration, and entrepreneurial drive. We build strong relationships, both internally and externally, based on mutual respect and trust. By encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing, we create an environment where innovation thrives, and complex problems can be solved effectively. Hultafors Group has 1,800 employees and operates in 70 markets worldwide. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Marcus Holhammar marcus.holhammar@nexergroup.com 0707991116 Jobbnummer
9243592