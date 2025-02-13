Compliance Manager
Kambi Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kambi Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Kambi
Kambi Group plc is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Our services provide an end-to-end solution for operators wanting to launch a standalone Sportsbook or bolster their existing offering with an innovative sports betting product. From front-end user interface to customer intelligence, risk management and odds compiling, all built on our in-house developed software, we strive to deliver the ultimate service and solution to our partners.
Our vision is to create the world's leading sports betting experiences, together with our partners.
As a Compliance Manager, your day-to-day work will look like:
Testing the effectiveness of internal controls related to sports betting regulation.
Collaborating closely with relevant teams to develop improvement plans addressing identified weaknesses.
Ensuring that deficiencies are escalated to senior management promptly.
Providing quarterly compliance reports to senior management.
Contributing to the long-term strategic direction of the team.
Managing policies in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC) areas, including gifts, hospitality, and conflict of interest.
Performing risk assessments and ensuring that related training and controls meet the company's needs and address identified risks.
Providing advice and maintaining relevant registers.
As Kambi and our Legal and Compliance Teams grow, there may be further responsibilities and duties required in addition to those listed below.
The role will include:
Collaborating with internal teams to create improvement plans to address deviations and follow up on implementation.
Escalating material compliance risks to senior management.
Preparing quarterly reports on compliance matters for the Compliance Committee.
Providing advice on compliance-related topics.
Performing risk assessments in relevant areas and working with internal teams to develop a compliance plan to address weaknesses.
Ensuring company policies are appropriately implemented by relevant teams, conducting investigations into compliance-related issues, and monitoring the effectiveness of corrective actions.
Staying updated on relevant legal and regulatory developments that may impact the company and ensuring the company's practices align with evolving requirements.
Supporting the creation and delivery of training programs, tracking completion, and helping improve awareness around compliance-related themes, reinforcing the company's compliance culture.
You'll be a great fit for the role, if you have:
A Bachelor's degree in a relevant field. A relevant professional certification within compliance is considered a plus.
At least 5 years of relevant control-related professional experience within the gambling industry or other highly regulated sector.
A proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
The ability to manage work with dynamically shifting priorities, timelines, and demands.
Strong organizational skills with a high level of independence, integrity, and excellent judgment.
Exceptional leadership and stakeholder management skills.
We're excited to learn more about you! If you'd like to connect, send us your CV.
#wearekambi Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kambi Sweden AB
(org.nr 556813-8589), https://www.kambi.com/
Hälsingegatan 38 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9164547