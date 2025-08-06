Compensation & Benefits Specialist
2025-08-06
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Compensation & Benefits Specialist!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Compensation & Benefits Specialist to oversee and manage all compensation and benefits programs in the Nordic markets. This role includes leading legacy Swedish Match foundations, such as Profit-sharing and Pension foundations, managing legacy pension schemes including international and local executive pensions, and serving as the subject matter expert on compensation and benefits related to local collective bargaining agreements.
Key Responsibilities:
Compensation & Benefits Implementation:
Maintain and implement central compensation and benefits initiatives from PMI/SwM.
Adapt to changes and make recommendations based on local legislation and collective bargaining agreements.
Legacy Foundations Management:
Coordinate legacy Swedish Match foundations, including Profit-sharing and Pension foundations.
Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements and optimize the performance of these foundations.
Oversee investment strategies and financial performance of the foundations, ensuring sound financial management and growth.
Pension Schemes Administration:
Oversee the administration of legacy pension schemes in Sweden, including international schemes and local executive pensions.
Ensure accurate and timely processing of pension contributions and benefits.
Collective Bargaining Agreements:
Act as the subject matter expert on compensation and benefits related to local collective bargaining agreements.
Provide guidance and support to HR and management teams on collective bargaining matters.
Policy Compliance:
Ensure compliance with compensation and benefits policies and procedures, adhering to local laws and regulations.
Monitor changes in legislation and industry trends to ensure the company's compensation and benefits programs remain compliant and competitive.
Employee Communication and Support:
Communicate compensation and benefits programs to employees, ensuring they understand and appreciate the value of their total rewards package.
Provide support and guidance to employees on compensation and benefits-related inquiries.
Data Analysis and Reporting:
Analyze compensation and benefits data to identify trends and make data-driven recommendations for improvements.
Prepare and present reports to senior management on compensation and benefits metrics and initiatives.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in compensation and benefits management, preferably in the Nordic markets.
In-depth knowledge of Swedish compensation and benefits regulations, including collective bargaining agreements.
Experience managing legacy pension schemes and foundations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in English and Swedish is essential, knowledge of another Scandinavian language a big plus.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in HRIS and compensation management software.
Financial literacy and a basic understanding of investments
Please note that relocation support is not offered for this role.
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
What we offer:
Our success depends on our dedicated employees who come to work here every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future.
