Commodity Buyer - Sourcing, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-08-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for the next step, thrives when working with suppliers and want to play a vital role in our future journey? Then this might be the perfect opportunity as a Commodity Buyer at Sourcing!
What will you do as a Commodity Buyer?
The main focus as Commodity Buyer will be to drive and manage the work related to the high volume phase of our products, making sure that our Suppliers' current and future capacity are well aligned with Axis needs. And of course, securing our Suppliers professional co-operation for deliveries to respective parties whether it be an external Electronic Manufacturing Services partner or an Axis warehouse. This work will be done both on an individual basis, but also as part of our cross functional process regarding sales and operational planning.
Working with a high volume focus will mean solving ad-hoc operational tasks arising between suppliers and manufacturing partners, but also contain more tactical initiatives such as taking lead on implementing design changes or changing supplier for improved supply chain when agreed and deemed necessary.
You will have one more colleague in the team with the same role, and together you will develop our ways of working when it comes to how we secure our suppliers' capacity for both today and the future. Most likely you will develop different methods based on the different purchase categories in the team, all requiring their own approach.
You will also work closely with Commodity Managers and provide vital input in general to the different commodity teams and strategies, and co-operate specifically in questions around capacity and delivery performance.
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing 's task is to create and maintain the best possible supplier base that can drive Axis continued growth. We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically.
In the role you will furthermore:
*
Evaluate and monitor suppliers' production capacity
*
Take main responsibility (within electromechanics and sourced products) for the escalation process where our external manufacturing partners highlight delivery issues, i.e. to have a clear understanding of the status and take first action with suppliers to solve potential delivery issues
*
Work with risk mitigation where needed and agreed according to capacity analysis
*
Track, maintain and improve data quality in our systems
*
Work with the demand planning team to validate component forecast data and product managers to understand the lifetime of existing and new products
*
Find and address process improvements within your area of responsibility
*
Be responsible for developing supplier's performance to support Axis vision
*
Solve various issues in the supply chain to minimize delivery disturbances
This position is very important because you will have a direct impact on Axis' product availability and thereby an immediate connection to our continued success.
The position requires approximately 10-15 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?:
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also think you are an open minded individual with a strong drive who pays attention to details.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
*
A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
*
Excellent MS Office skills
*
Experience from working in ERP systems
*
Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing
*
Experience or knowledge from manufacturing processes
*
At least 2 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies.
*
Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Call to find out more about the position from our Sourcing Manager, Robert Persson at +46 46 272 1800, or apply directly!
We may review applications continuously, so please do not wait if this is for you. Looking forward to hearing from you. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122280". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9448879