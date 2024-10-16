Commissioning Manager
Overview:
As a Commissioning Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners
Conduct site inspections to review QA/QC and commissioning process
Continually review best practices to identify and incorporate quality and cost-effective solutions.
Create and implement the commissioning strategy and procedures for the project, engaging all partners to actively support across all areas
Drive the project commissioning process including scope and schedule
Effectively communicate progress of project scope, schedule and budget, as well as update key partners and management on the commissioning process
Ensure excellent vendor results through oversight and performance management
Facilitate meetings and activities with vendor project managers
Identify and manage scopes, timelines, budget and project interdependencies between key partners for a great client outcome
Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively
Oversee and manage client appointed commissioning teams
Work independently in support of the Data Centre Commissioning Program
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have a thorough understanding of UPS systems, switchgear, generators, and critical mechanical systems
Have demonstrated skills in developing detailed commissioning scripts
Have experience project managing on a Data Centre project
Have a degree or comparable experience in a project management or construction discipline
Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun
About Us
Linesight is a highly successful global project and cost management consultancy that keeps clients coming back. And for that we have our people to thank. You see we're not like the others. We're different. Unique. It's our fresh thinking and focus on what matters that has led to our evolving. We are on a journey working in some of the most exciting innovative sectors with some of the world's most prestigious companies delivering major projects that deliver a more sustainable built environment. We have an open culture and a flat structure where you can expect to be treated with genuine care, respect, and empathy. With Linesight, you can truly discover the power of team!
Diversity, inclusion and accessibility
Linesight is committed to transparent, equal opportunity employment practices. We are building a diverse and inclusive organisation, accessible to all, based on having a safe culture which enables all our people to be their true selves. We are a people business, and we understand that the more inclusive we are, the happier our people and better our work will be. We will ensure that individuals with disability are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the application or recruitment process and are accommodated in the workplace. If you require assistance or accommodation of any kind, please mention this in your application, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
