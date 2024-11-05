Commercial Sustainability Lead
2024-11-05
Join us and make a difference
In line with our ambition to transform our business to become a global leader in sustainability healthcare, Mölnlycke is now looking for a Commercial Sustainability Lead to join us. This position will sit in our Operating Room Solutions Business area (Region North) and can be based anywhere across the Nordic region.
In this role, you will play a key role in advancing Mölnlycke's sustainability agenda by leading and implementing strategic initiatives within the commercial space. As a Subject Matter Expert, you'll work closely with internal stakeholders, including Account and Business Managers, to provide them with the sustainability information needed for engaging key accounts across the Nordics, while also owning direct interactions with customers. Through these engagements, you'll offer insights and develop tailored solutions to help customers improve their environmental footprint. You'll advocate for the benefits of single-patient products over multi-patient alternatives where relevant, and ensure our commercial teams are well-prepared to communicate Mölnlycke's sustainability goals. Additionally, you'll lead compliance efforts, ensuring adherence to both regulatory and internal sustainability standards.
Your main tasks include:
Providing support to commercial teams in implementing WeCare in Mölnlycke's offers to customers, including Sustainability value selling process.
Active participation in customer meetings and projects in order to secure that our stand point communicated and together drive towards a more sustainable health care.
Being responsible for developing and leading execution of training of sales and marketing teams and all relevant functions, equipping them with knowledge and material to discuss sustainability initiatives with customers, distributors, partners, and other key stakeholders.
Identification and implementation of opportunities to drive growth through WeCare (our sustainability roadmap) together with the local countries in Region North and with support from the Global sustainability organisation.
Improving Mölnlycke's ability to identify & qualify commercial opportunities where sustainability is a differentiator.
Generating new commercial sustainability initiatives based on customer trends and Mölnlycke's agenda, including evaluating business cases/return of investment, where required.
Active participation in local pre tender planning and execution of pre tender activities.
Together with the Global Corporate Sustainability organisation, being the internal go-to expert in WeCare specifically and sustainability in general for commercial organisations, including tender support.
Organising engaging, inspiring sustainability activities across organisation that add knowledge and bring inspiration, such as workshops bridging the corporate and global plans into marketing messages.
Act as Region North representative in the Commercial Sustainability Forum.
What you'll need
Academic degree in a relevant field, such as environmental science, engineering or chemistry
3+ years of experience in driving a comprehensive sustainability agenda, preferably within a matrix organisation
Experience in a commercial sustainability role within an international company, particularly in the medical or healthcare sector is seen as meritorious
Experience of working in a global context and participating in sustainability continual improvement projects
Broad knowledge in sustainability topics
Knowledge of relevant local and international certification standards, e.g., ISCC
Knowledge of relevant environmental, product and packaging related EU and international regulatory requirements
Commercial, analytical and strategic mindset understanding what drives business performance and want to exceeding targets at all levels
Strong communication skills, with capabilities to train and motivate others
Strong networking and cooperation skills including stakeholder management at all levels within the organisation and a customer- and consumer focused approach
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging.
Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application at earliest convenience as we are continuously reviewing applications.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
