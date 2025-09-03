Commercial Manager, Price & Profitability
Saab AB / Bankjobb / Solna Visa alla bankjobb i Solna
2025-09-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We offer you an exciting and dynamic workplace at the department Price & Profitability a part of Commercial and Contract Management at Saab, Surveillance. The focus is on capturing viable contracts for the business area Surveillance on a global market. The business environment is stretching from highly competitive to single source and the scope of sales from 'system of systems' to aftermarket support solutions.
At Price & Profitability, you will not only be part of an experienced commercial team, you will also be part of our "core teams". Each campaign is run by a dedicated bid core team. The work span is covering the "Winning Business process", from marketing to bidding, price calculations, negotiations and contract capture. The function can also serve as support during the project execution when it comes to commercial matters.
As a Commercial Manager at Price & Profitability, you work closely with the Product Sales Responsible(s) leading the bid core team. You will contribute with your commercial view on e.g. customer acquisition requirements, business/contract set-up, bid strategy, calculation and pricing.
As a Commercial Manager at Price & Profitability, your main responsibilities are:
* To be part of the bid core team(s) including customer interaction
* Handling commercial aspects on strategy and set-up
* Bid/contract preparations for commercial content
* Profitability analysis
* Price calculation including analysis and information for internal decisions
* Interact with internal/external expertise in order to cover commercial aspects of the bid work e.g. legal, taxes, treasury and finance.
Depending on the candidate, the position can be located in either Göteborg or Solna.
Your Profile
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a solid understanding of financial principles and practices, ideally gained through experience in controllership, treasury operations (including foreign exchange), and risk management. A university degree in finance, engineering, or relevant experience e.g. project management is required. Hands-on experience from sales, price calculations, negotiations, or contract terms & conditions is an advantage. You also have an eye for details and an analytical mind. We also believe you to have that drive, tenacity and a passion to win.
The work is of an event driven nature where both initiative and the ability to evaluate situations, options and solutions are vital. You are comfortable working independently within your area of competence, as well as with the core team members or relevant expertise. The main objective is to contribute to profitable and sustainable business by working for balanced and sound contracts!
As the arena is international, language skills are important. You are proficient in both English and Swedish, with good insights into cultural aspects. The position can include domestic and international travels.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_36306". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9490330