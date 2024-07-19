Commercial Manager
2024-07-19
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As our business is growing so are we. In order to meet the increased market interest and demand in a fast pace environment and with more export business ahead of us, we are strengthening our Bid Office team. You will work closely with the other colleagues within our Commercial team, as well as with our Business Units and Marketing & Sales Organization. Travel, both nationally and internationally, will occur in the position.
The main tasks are:
* Handle strategic commercial aspects and support sales with bid/contract preparations covering all commercial parts such as terms & conditions, profitability, insurances, taxes, risks and opportunities etc.
* Analyzing contract terms, identifying risks and opportunities, and providing well-founded recommendations for business decisions
* Collaborating closely with internal/external expertise in order to cover all relevant commercial aspects of a proposal e.g. business compliance, legal, finance, treasury and executive leadership, to ensure that the proposal and contract align with company policies
* Leading and/or support complex negotiations with customers and partners, including customer interaction
The work is of an event driven nature where both initiative and the ability to evaluate situations, options and solutions are vital. The main objective is to contribute to profitable and sustainable business
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we think that you need to have:
* Several years of experience in major contract negotiations
* Demonstrated ability to successfully conduct complex negotiations and achieve favorable outcome
* Strong analytical skills for evaluating contract terms and risks
* Demonstrated business acumen
* Team-oriented work style and ability to collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish
* Experience in an international environment
* Excellent commercial mindset, analytical and problem-solving capabilities
* Ability to navigate complexity and ambiguity with ease
* Team player who is skilled in navigating a matrixed organization with the ability to lead cross-functional teams and build consensus
* Curiosity, creativity, and innovative commercial thinking - uncomfortable with the status quo
* Experience in public/government procurement, tendering processes and commercial contracts is a plus
* A completed degree in law, business administration or another relevant educational background
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What You Will Be Part Of
Bid Office within our Commercial department is a team who strives to ensure that all parts of our customer offerings are commercially optimized in order to maximize our chances to win and deliver profitable business. We operate across Kockums' Business units as a centralized function covering a broad range of responsibilities such as customer acquisition requirements, business/contract set-up, bid strategy, contract terms & conditions, calculation and pricing. Our work is performed in close cooperation and coordination with Marketing & Sales, Corporate Legal, Treasury, Finance and other parts of Commercial such as Industrial cooperation and Trade Compliance.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position may be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Your application may be in Swedish or English.
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_27503". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Kockums AB Jobbnummer
8806745