Ocado Group is an equal opportunities employer and as such makes every effort to ensure that all potential employees are treated fairly and equally, regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, marital status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, age, or disability or union membership status.
About us
Our teams are putting the world's retailers online using the cloud, robotics, AI, and IoT. We provide services to partner clients globally via our innovative software and advanced robotics technology, known as the Ocado Smart Platform ("OSP"), this drives our highly automated, multi-million pound Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs). In our CFCs - together with the proprietary software applications - we operate a world-class online grocery business that automates the single pick of products, ready for your online delivery.
About the role
The Partnership team is responsible for managing and developing relationships and realising new commercial opportunities with our existing partners. The Commercial Manager is assigned to a specific partner and the role's responsibilities include:
Developing, updating and owning partnership strategy that aligns with the partner's e-commerce goals, focusing on identifying and maximising opportunities for market share growth and operational optimisation
Delivering against agreed partnership goals, including building a strong internal collaboration network and securing appropriate support to meet those partnership goals
Primary interface between Ocado and the partner for all relationship matters, including escalations
Overall responsibility for partner satisfaction across Ocado's delivery of the Ocado Smart Platform
Pursuing opportunities to develop the partner relationship further, from creative idea generation, business case development, commercial negotiation and overseeing implementation
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden and requires travel to Ocado offices in the UK on a regular basis.
About you
Required
Degree qualified with at least 7 years' relevant experience in a complex, commercial environment, ideally within business development with partners
Excellent data analysis, deep understanding of financial statements/P&Ls
Strong demonstration of commercial acumen, cross functional team leadership, relationship building and influencing internally and externally through oral and written communication skills
Commercial empathy - the ability to understand and enunciate a different commercial perspective to foresee challenges that may be raised by our partner and challenging internally and externally where appropriate
Strong project management and multi-tasking skills; facilitating multiple work streams simultaneously
Native/fluent in English
Preferred
Native/fluent in Swedish or another European language e.g. Italian, French, Spanish.
Experience in E-commerce / Operations / Technology projects or industry roles
Experience in a consultancy business and / or partner facing roles
Please let us know in your application if you need any special adaptations for the selection process. At Ocado Group we adapt our selection processes to our candidates.
About Ocado Group
When our journey started, we were all about changing the way people shop for groceries. 20 years later, we're developing our own ground breaking technology, opening multiple sites at an accelerating rate and engaging in exciting new business partnerships around the world!
Transforming an industry also means transforming the way we do business. As we continually develop new technologies and customer propositions, we're looking for the Everyday Pioneers to lead us into the next stage of our evolution: enhancing our capabilities, inspiring our teams and developing new ways of working.
