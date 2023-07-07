Commercial Lead to Lindex
2023-07-07
Do you have previous work experience within consignment and/or concession? Do you also see yourself as a person with a strategic mindset and business analytical skills? Great! We are looking for a Commercial Lead to our 3 rd Party E-Commerce team.
Your role in our team. As Commercial Lead , you are a key person for driving revenue growth at Lindex. You are on the hunt for exciting business prospect s , finding and collaborating with new partnerships and expanding our customer base. In this role you guide and inspire a dynamic business team, painting the big picture of defined goals. You set targets, create plans and offer support along the way. Building and nurturing connections is important, as you work close ly with key clients and stakeholders , when for example negotiat ing contract s and agreements . The role includes analysing data, develop ing and manag ing the commercial budget and preparing reports for management.
At Lindex, we like to work together ! A nd this role is no exception, as you work in close collaboration with relevant teams/roles within Lindex, where you keep everyone on the same wavelength , to make sure you reach business goals . In this role, you of course also stay updated with industry best practices and the latest trends.
Is this you? Do you have a strategic mindset and business analytical skills? Great! To be successful in the role, we also see that you are a great business lead, with the ability to lead others and lead projects in a comple matrix and to be able to do this, you have strong communication and cooperation skills. You are comfortable with working with data as the main driver of your priorities and actions and you have a commercial mindset and of course - always with the customer in mind.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree within business or similar
Work experience from fashion retail sales, within digital business development
Work experience within wholesale, consignment and /or concession s . Leading commercial and contractual negotiations.
Work experience from leading position in a retail sales organisation
English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: work experience from an international organisation
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand- led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact . If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match. We believe in flexibility, offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remote when possible.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection . This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.)
Just to let you know - Due to v acation, we will start the recruitment process in August.
