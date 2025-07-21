Commercial Analyst
2025-07-21
About CDON
Join us at CDON Group, a Swedish listed company with a long history and extensive experience in the e-commerce market. Our mission is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.
We are dedicated to providing great online shopping experiences and are on the lookout for a Commercial Analyst to join us on this journey for our two Nordic marketplaces: CDON and Fyndiq.
About the role
As our Commercial Analyst, you will be central in analyzing our sales performance across various dimensions, providing critical intelligence to optimize our commercial strategies and achieve our growth objectives. You will work closely with our CCO, our Head of Customer Acquisition, and other key stakeholders to deliver impactful analysis and recommendations.
Responsibilities includes
In-depth Sales Data Analysis:
Dive deep into granular sales data to identify key trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement across products, categories,channels, and markets
Traffic and Marketing Analysis:
Support customer acquisition, retention, and engagement strategies, offering recommendations for optimizing marketing performance
Category Performance Monitoring:
Evaluate the performance of different product categories, providing insights into growth drivers, underperforming areas, and potential for expansion
Market Analysis:
Conduct market research and analyze competitor performance to understand market dynamics and identify potential opportunities and threats
Reporting and Dashboard Development:
Design, develop, and maintain insightful reports and dashboards to effectively communicate key performance indicators (KPIs) and analytical findings to various stakeholders
Forecasting and Planning Support:
Contribute to sales forecasting processes by providing data-driven insights and analysis
Ad-hoc Analysis:
Conduct ad-hoc analysis to answer specific business questions and support strategic initiatives
Qualifications and requirements
Relevant Bachelors' or Masters' degree
Proven experience in a similar analytical role (e.g., Sales/Business Analyst, DataAnalyst, Business Controller).
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable insights.
Excellent proficiency in data analysis tools and software (e.g., Excel, SQL, BI platforms like Tableau, Power BI).
Solid understanding of and interest in sales processes and commercial principles.
Strong communication and presentation skills with the ability to effectively convey data and insights to actionable outcomes
Good ability to communicate verbally and in writing in Swedish and English
Comfortable with switching between planning and detail focused execution and validation, in a fast-moving environment
Loves structure, prioritisation, and improving processes to maximise efficiency
What CDON offer
A challenging and rewarding opportunity to make a significant impact on our business.
An opportunity to be part of a unique growth journey, actively contributing to the success of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment, with passionate colleagues who believe in CDON's mission.
Competitive compensation package, including benefits such as pension and insurance through Max Matthiessen and MyBenefit portal.
Career growth opportunities within a rapidly evolving company.
Application Process:
Please attach your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest and suitability for the job. We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis.
To ensure a professional and unbiased assessment, we will ask candidates to perform a combination of logical reasoning and personality tests as part of the process.
