Commercial Advisor
Vipas AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aCommercial Advisor Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for 4 Commercial Advisor/Commercial Specialist/Program Manager.
Job Description
As a Commercial Advisor you will provide commercial expertise. In order to deliver expected business value throughout the product life cycle. Commercial Advisors support by bringing rigor to business cases, executing deals that achieve business objectives, and identifying ways to optimize ongoing relationships with external partners.
The Commercial Advisor has great leadership skills, believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Working with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.
You will be responsible to:
Manage complex procurement initiatives
Negotiate with external partners to secure advantageous terms
Screening of potential new partners and collaborations relevant for the product area
Working with product leaders to define and secure the business case
Establish relevant type of commercial model/cooperation most likely to serve the business case
Define and implement strategic parameters for the partner portfolio and ensure its optimal long-term management
Perform risk management for partner and vendor contracts and agreements
Challenge existing commercial models setups and suggest new commercial/contractual strategies
Manage deal making processes required such as RFP, tendering crafting, time planning etc.
Continuously acquire knowledge of the product domain/area through supplier and market analyses
Monitor and act on spend analyses
Support set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Qualifications
We believe you have:
Program/project manager skills
Great analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction), Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Strategic thinker who can connect the objectives of a business case to the actions needed to execute
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills and ability to influence and persuade others
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenges in a constructive manner
Ability to set plans and to bring others along - cross-functional or interdisciplinary background a plus
Results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficient and Proactive questioner
Deal-making experience and understanding of a wide variety of deal structures
Required skills
Program Management
project management
Analytical Skills
Languages
Swedish (Proficient)
English (Proficient)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sushilkumar@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Sushil Kumar sushilkumar@vipas.se +919599497925 Jobbnummer
8914559