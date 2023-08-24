Commercial Advisor
2023-08-24
We are looking for a Commercial Advisor for an International company in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with.
Purpose of the Job
To provide commercial expertise to the Business Tech product organization and hubs, in order to deliver expected business value throughout the product life cycle. Commercial Advisors support by bringing rigor to business cases, executing deals that achieve business objectives, and identifying ways to optimize ongoing relationships with external partners.
The Commercial Advisor has great leadership skills, believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Working with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Responsibilities
Support product leaders in defining and implementing commercial and partner strategy
Negotiate with external partners to secure advantageous terms
Screening of potential new partners and collaborations relevant for the product area
Working with product leaders to define and secure the business case
Establish relevant type of commercial model/cooperation most likely to serve the business case
Define and implement strategic parameters for the partner portfolio and ensure its optimal long-term management
Perform collaboration and performance management according to framework and assess risks vs expected business outcome
Perform risk management for partner and vendor contracts and agreements
Challenge existing commercial models setups and suggest new commercial/contractual strategies
Devise negotiation strategy and best suited process for the deal
Identify potential deal designs to reflect deal objectives, eg. risk aversion vs. creating optionality
Manage deal making processes required such as RFP, tendering crafting, time planning etc.
Ensure compliance to H&M Group Purchasing and Consultant Policy
Carry out deal making and secure alignment to initial deal objectives
Continuously acquire knowledge of the product domain/area through supplier and market analyses
Monitor and act on spend analyses
Support set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Managing contract life-cycle such as extension, renegotiation, termination, call-offs
Skills and Abilities
Analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction)
Strategic thinker who can connect the objectives of a business case to the actions needed to execute
Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills
Ability to influence and persuade others
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenge in a constructive manner
Ability to set plans and to bring others along - cross-functional or interdisciplinary background a plus
Activator - noticing things and initiating action (actively optimizing)
Proactive questioner
Results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficient
International deal making experience
Experienced with, and understands, a wide variety of deal structures
Fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is ASAP and the contract period is limited to 4 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
