Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Developer
2024-05-16
We are looking for an experienced developer with hands-on experience with cloud platforms and automation frameworks. If you enjoy working in an international environment in a role where your commitment and drive is highly valued- then this might be the right role for you! Apply for this position today as we apply ongoing selection!
Sometimes it's said that no day is like the other, and in this position, that's truly the case. As a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Developer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, scalability, and performance of our clients systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and maintain robust infrastructure and automation solutions. Your work will be divided equally between development and maintenance. You will also play a big role in developing and maintaining the security systems. The role will adapt to your previous experience, shaping itself around your existing knowledge and skills.
You will be introduced into a welcoming environment and offered training and support from your colleagues. You will be a part of a team consisting of 4 other employees with the Software Engineer Manager as your direct supervisor.
You are offered
• The opportunity to develop on a personal and professional level
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• To become a part of a company that values innovation, commitment and drive
Work tasks
• Design, build, and maintain infrastructure to support the growing platform
• Develop and implement automation tools and processes
• Monitor system performance and proactively identify and resolve issues
• Stay current with industry trends and best practices in SRE and DevOps methodologies
• Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or Java
• Hands-on experience with cloud platforms, preferably GCP but AWS or Azure also works
• Experience in DevOps and automation frameworks such as Terraform and Kubernetes
• Fluency in English, both written and verbal. If you have knowledge in Swedish it is considered a merit
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Adaptable
