Collection Specialist
2025-02-27
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Duration: 3 months (possible extension)
Start: As soon as possible
Key responsibilites
Contact customers via phone and email to follow up on outstanding payments
Investigate and resolve invoice disputes and discrepancies
Maintain accurate records of collection activities and payment commitments
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure account accuracy
Monitor aging reports and escalate overdue accounts when necessary
Requirements
Experience in collections or accounts receivable
Strong negotiation and communication skills
Professional proficiency in English
SAP experience is a plus
What's in it for you?
As a consultant at Wise Professionals, you will always be offered a salary in line with the business standards, healthcare and pension as well as joining our collective agreement - the most important thing for us is that you feel safe in your role. In the same way that we expect professionalism from you, we also want you to have high expectations on us. No matter where you are in your career, we want the role as a consultant to give you knowledge and experiences that are beneficial in your future career path.
Wise Professionals is a Recruitment Agency designing sustainable recruitment solutions for some of Sweden's strongest brands and together with employers and candidates who sets high demands in their professional development. We are a part of Wise Group located with Offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
How to apply
Interested? Submit your application today! We review applications on an ongoing basis. As this is a consultancy role, additional details about the client will be shared during the interview process. If you have questions about this assignment, you are welcome to contact Consultant Manager Josef Heijbel (josef.heijbel@wise.se
) or Talent Acquisition Specialist Hanna Linde (hanna.linde@wise.se
).
We look forward to receiving your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Arbetsplats
EQonomy Jobbnummer
9192483