2023-12-24
Mutuo is a new company focused on bringing specialty grains from Guatemala and similar regions to the European market.
We are searching for a coffee specialist that has a genuine interest in the complete life cycle of the grains, from harvesting to serving. In addition, it can also manage the day-to-day operations of import, preparation and sale of specialty grains.
You are driven, independent, organized and creative. You have a strong relationship with coffee and are open to new concepts and ideas.
Responsability:
Establish, maintain, strengthen and grow long-term relationships between Guatemalan Coffee, Tea and Cacao producers and roasters.
Accompany clients on visits to farms to strengthen the relationship with producers and educate clients on specialty products.
Support in the connection between roasters and producers through information of Guatemalan origin coffees, tea, cacao producers, harvest updates, among others.
Receive potential and existing customers to our showroom and coffee shop.
Set-up and run the daily operations of a showroom and coffee shop that offers the whole range of products
Requirements:
It's a must to have a business administration degree with 5+ years of experience
Connections with Guatemalan specialty coffee producers and other grains such as tea and cacao.
1-2 years in specialty coffee experience and grains
Basic barista coffee knowledge
Knowledge in Guatemalan Coffee and grains sector
Fluent writing and speaking in English and Spanish
Previous knowledge in restaurant marketing is desired
This position is a permanent position with 3-months probation, based in Hörby, Sweden. Travel is expected to the production farms on demand by the clients.
If interested send your CV in english with references and cover letter to: info@mutuo.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-01
E-post: info@mutuo.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
242 95 HÖRBY
