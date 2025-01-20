Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
2025-01-20
Come join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technologies to create the excellent customer experience. Do you want to help enabling our business digitally and make sure we have a great foundation for collaboration and innovation? Do you want to work with the latest technologies? Together we will continue to give our customer world class innovations for protection of life and assets. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a fast-changing environment where almost anything is possible, you will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. We invite you to a dynamic organization with great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
The position
We are looking for a driven Cloud Engineer with a holistic mindset. You will be part of our Global IT department and be a key player in the Digital Platforms team at Roxtec. We believe you have broad knowledge within IT and a strong motivation and drive to learn. We are looking for the right person who will have responsibility for the infrastructure in our cloud tenants and help us continue to enable the multi-cloud setup. A typical day of work in this role includes operation, architecture, security and L2-L3 support. Also, you will be working closely with other IT teams as a key player for our cloud projects. It is important that you can take full ownership and develop and maintain what the cloud can bring into our IT environment and services. We have the possibility to make personal adaptations to responsibility areas depending on your needs and working experience.
The Roxtec IT department covers operation, development and support for all the 30 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
Key responsibilities
• Cloud infrastructure g. (vpc, vnet, identity, connectivity, containers, servers, etc).
• Governance of our cloud tenants.
• Security compliance and implementation of cloud tenants.
You will also
• Help your colleagues within other areas of our IT environment when needed.
• Help creating and evaluating technical and security requirements internally and towards external partners and suppliers.
• Ensure continuous improvements within your areas of responsibility.
Qualifications
• Good knowledge and experience working in cloud tenants such as GCP, AWS and Azure
• Good knowledge and experience in working with a global network setup and a good understanding of LAN, WLAN, and WAN.
• Working/worked in a network team that performs day-to-day work in a corporate network.
• Minimum of 5 years working experience in L2-L3 positions.
• Proficiency in at least one scripting language (Terraform, Bash, PowerShell, Python, etc.)
• Experience in working with both Windows and Linux server operating systems.
• Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and work under pressure.
Good to have
• Knowledge and experience in working with virtualization platforms, e.g VMware Storage, Backup
• Knowledge and experience in working with network products from Fortinet, Aruba, Dell
You take responsibility for you own work. You are curious, organized and focused on customer satisfaction and delivery of high quality. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge and handle situations and problems with creativity, but you can also relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Daniel Artursson, Manager Digital Platforms, +46 733 31 31 43, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35.
