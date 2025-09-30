Cleaner (Hotel Cleaning)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-30


Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.

One of Sweden's most prestigious and historic five-star hotels, located in the heart of Stockholm by the waterfront, is looking to strengthen its housekeeping team. The hotel has for more than a century been the preferred choice of royalty, world leaders, celebrities, and international guests seeking first-class service and timeless elegance. Known for its luxury rooms, exclusive restaurants, and outstanding guest experience, this hotel offers a unique workplace where tradition meets modern hospitality.

Working here means joining a dedicated and professional team that takes pride in attention to detail, service excellence, and creating unforgettable experiences for guests from all over the world.

Location:

Central Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Cleaner (Hotel Cleaning)

Your responsibilities:

• Clean and prepare hotel rooms to five-star standards;

• perform turndown service and maintain cleanliness in assigned areas;

• follow established routines and safety guidelines;

• ensure guests experience a welcoming and comfortable stay.

Requirements:

• Basic Swedish (can follow simple instructions);

• intermediate English (can take part in basic discussions, ask and answer common questions);

• at least 1 year of previous hotel cleaning experience;

• physically fit and able to handle the demands of hotel housekeeping.

Your Profile:

• Quick learner and logical thinker;

• detail-oriented and thorough;

• service-minded with a positive attitude;

• reliable and motivated.

What the employer offers:

• Permanent employment (80%, tillsvidareanställning);

• shift work, including evenings, weekends, and early mornings;

• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);

• staff discounts;

• work clothes/uniform provided.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9534245

