Cleaner (Hotel Cleaning)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
One of Sweden's most prestigious and historic five-star hotels, located in the heart of Stockholm by the waterfront, is looking to strengthen its housekeeping team. The hotel has for more than a century been the preferred choice of royalty, world leaders, celebrities, and international guests seeking first-class service and timeless elegance. Known for its luxury rooms, exclusive restaurants, and outstanding guest experience, this hotel offers a unique workplace where tradition meets modern hospitality.
Working here means joining a dedicated and professional team that takes pride in attention to detail, service excellence, and creating unforgettable experiences for guests from all over the world.
Location:
Central Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner (Hotel Cleaning)
Your responsibilities:
• Clean and prepare hotel rooms to five-star standards;
• perform turndown service and maintain cleanliness in assigned areas;
• follow established routines and safety guidelines;
• ensure guests experience a welcoming and comfortable stay.
Requirements:
• Basic Swedish (can follow simple instructions);
• intermediate English (can take part in basic discussions, ask and answer common questions);
• at least 1 year of previous hotel cleaning experience;
• physically fit and able to handle the demands of hotel housekeeping.
Your Profile:
• Quick learner and logical thinker;
• detail-oriented and thorough;
• service-minded with a positive attitude;
• reliable and motivated.
What the employer offers:
• Permanent employment (80%, tillsvidareanställning);
• shift work, including evenings, weekends, and early mornings;
• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
• staff discounts;
• work clothes/uniform provided. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9534245