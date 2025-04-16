Cleaner

Leksand Resort AB is a leading group in the tourism industry in Dalarna. It includes the Leksand Sommarland amusement park, a holiday village, a five-star camping site, Hotel & Restaurant Moskogen, and the Mat vid Siljan catering business. Since March 2022, the company has been part of First Camp - Sweden's largest camping chain. Leksand Sommarland offers an exciting mix of attractions and water activities for families with children and is a popular summer destination.

Location:

Leksand, Dalarna

Who we are looking for:

Cleaner

Responsibilities:

• clean changing rooms, staff areas, restaurants, and public restrooms;

• maintain cleanliness and hygiene in accordance with company standards;

• work efficiently and responsibly both independently and as part of a team.

Requirements:

• previous experience in cleaning or janitorial work - MUST HAVE;

• Swedish and/or English language skills - ability to communicate.

Your profile:

• you are thorough and responsible;

• you are a team player who takes pride in your work;

• you are service-oriented and adaptable.

What the employer offers:

• seasonal contract from June 14 to August 10, 2025;

• part-time work (50%) with the possibility of full-time depending on flexibility;

• working hours between 6:00-19:00, 7 days a week;

• salary according to collective agreement (Visita - HRF Gröna riksen) + OB + paid vacation;

• employee benefits: free entrance to Sommarland and 30% discount in restaurants and shops;

• team-building and social activities for staff at least once per week.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

