2025-04-16
Leksand
Mora
Gagnef
Orsa
Västerås
Upplands Väsby
Täby
Norrtälje
Leksand Resort AB is a leading group in the tourism industry in Dalarna. It includes the Leksand Sommarland amusement park, a holiday village, a five-star camping site, Hotel & Restaurant Moskogen, and the Mat vid Siljan catering business. Since March 2022, the company has been part of First Camp - Sweden's largest camping chain. Leksand Sommarland offers an exciting mix of attractions and water activities for families with children and is a popular summer destination.
Location:
Leksand, Dalarna
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Responsibilities:
• clean changing rooms, staff areas, restaurants, and public restrooms;
• maintain cleanliness and hygiene in accordance with company standards;
• work efficiently and responsibly both independently and as part of a team.
Requirements:
• previous experience in cleaning or janitorial work - MUST HAVE;
• Swedish and/or English language skills - ability to communicate.
Your profile:
• you are thorough and responsible;
• you are a team player who takes pride in your work;
• you are service-oriented and adaptable.
What the employer offers:
• seasonal contract from June 14 to August 10, 2025;
• part-time work (50%) with the possibility of full-time depending on flexibility;
• working hours between 6:00-19:00, 7 days a week;
• salary according to collective agreement (Visita - HRF Gröna riksen) + OB + paid vacation;
• employee benefits: free entrance to Sommarland and 30% discount in restaurants and shops;
• team-building and social activities for staff at least once per week.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
