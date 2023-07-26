Clay Modeler
Assignment Description:
The consultant will work with existing and new projects in different phases of design development together with creative design teams.
The work tasks would consist of 3D physical model development.
Clay modelling on exterior and interior models, 3D scanning of physical models, preparation of model armatures, preparation of models and parts for milling and paint.
Requirements:
Minimum experience (8+ years) in Clay modelling within the automotive industry.
A genuine interest in new studio technology and willingness to learn new ways of working.
Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative and able to work within a multicultural team.
Full design studio and workshop knowledge, including the safe operation of workshop machinery.
Our Client is looking for an enthusiastic and positive individual who will add to our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25
CV/email to be in English
E-post: immigration@accessfinancial.com Arbetsgivarens referens
