Civil Field Piping Engineer
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-07-15
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Kiruna
, Västerås
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eller i hela Sverige
CIVIL/UG FIELD ENGINEER
Location: Boden, SE
Rotation: 6/2 (Accommodation provided)
Start Date: ASAP
Contract duration: initial 12 months, with possible extension
Project: Green steel project site
We are looking for a CSA/UG Field Engineer they will act as a resource for colleagues with less experience and share their conceptual and practical expertise related to the Civil and Underground Piping discipline. They solve complex problems and use discipline-specific knowledge to improve their products or services. The CSA/UG Field Engineer impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the site team and other related teams and ensures that they work within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Role & Responsibilities
Acts as experience field engineer at the construction site in Boden, Sweden.
Solves technical queries independently.
Lead technical discussions with site personnel and subcontractors.
Apply knowledge and skills to a wide range of standard and nonstandard situations.
Prepare clear and accurate detailed design calculations and analyses, including design reports and procedures.
Manage own time to meet agreed deadlines and budgets and develop plans for short-term work activities in own area.
Communicate and explain complex issues and work to establish understanding.
Initiate interface with other disciplines to obtain input for discipline designs.
Understands details and layouts of all underground services.
Understands hydraulic analyses and reports on calculations of underground piping designs
Prepares Project Engineering guides for UG work.
Coordinates and checks the work of UG engineers and designers
Provide engineering support as required.
Perform engineering checks of drafting.
Perform engineering checks prepared by others within the discipline.
Prepare MTOs of foundations and structures.
Prepare specifications of Civil and Underground Piping.
Prepare subcontract documents.
Review vendor data.
Prepare technical bid evaluations.
Check designs for operational requirements, constructability, and maintainability.
Tasks as Engineering Specialist, in addition:
Perform independent computer analyses of foundations and structures.
Prepare details and layouts of foundations and structures.
Prepare structural analyses and reports on calculations or perform specialist tasks (i.e., architectural designs, underground piping designs, complex foundations/structures, weight control reports, the centre of gravity reports)
Become specialized in several fields (geotechnical, steel, concrete, dynamic calculations, FEM, fatigue calculations, earthquake, blast, architectural).
Become specialized in some design codes (EC, ACI/AISC/API, GOST).
Prepare project engineering guides
Experience and QualificationsBachelor's Degree or master's degree in engineering.
5-12 years in Oil and Gas with a major contractor or consultant, predominantly performing detail design.
Strong working knowledge of many design techniques and analysis methods, and detailed
knowledge of the content and application of standards codes and guidelines as applicable.
Seasoned knowledge of engineering standards and specifications.
Good knowledge of engineering software.
Able to work independently.
Good working knowledge of English, both oral and written.
HSE, TQM, and cost-conscious.
Good technical structural knowledge.
Good organizer, motivator, and supervisor.
Keen on improving the effectiveness of the work.
Show flexibility and ensure proper hand-over with regards to:
The reassignment to other departments/construction sites/fabrication yards.
The replacement of colleagues during illness and holidays.
The provision of assistance to other colleagues with heavy workloads (also other projects) when possible/desirable.
The managing/learning of current working methods and software applications.
The next step
We have an exceptional team in place, and we are pleased to be able to appoint a further person to our growing business. We are aware that you may not 'tick all the boxes', but if you believe you can genuinely offer some valuable skills and experience to our business, please in the first instance contact our recruitment partner Airswift. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26
E-post: andres.montoya@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Air Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Stegra Project Site Jobbnummer
10003908