Civil Engineer
The opportunity
The Global Competence Center for Power Quality Solutions is a unit within Hitachi Energy Sweden supporting the global market for delivery of Power Quality applications in collaboration with regional and local demand units. The Power quality applications enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Global Competence Center in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
We need to strengthen our Civil Engineering Team. We are an openminded and experienced team with a good team spirit and good cooperation and you are welcome to join us!
How you'll make an impact
Capturing the Power Quality technologies requirements in the overall Civil and Building Services technical solutions for Tenders and Projects.
Collaborate with a number of disciplines inside organization and various stakeholders outside the organization for Tenders and Projects.
Support the parties responsible for execution of the Civil and Building Services Scope with technical guidance.
Review the Division of Work, Time Schedule and other points of interface with the parties responsible for Civil & Building Services works.
Coordinate closely with Plant Design engineers for delivery of the Civil Information.
Participate in continuous improvement initiative inside the organization.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who is a true team player and used to take responsibility.
Self-driven, ownership and problem solving person.
You hold bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or civil engineering.
Experience in industrial engineering and construction.
Experience in Power Systems, Power Quality, or Substation is a plus.
Experience in Revit, AutoCAD is a plus.
Proficient in English is required since you will be part of an international setting; Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager Bogdan Adascalului, +46 (72) 2039273, bogdan.adascalului@hitachienergy.com
