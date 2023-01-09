Cisco Network Engineer
2023-01-09
Job description
The company is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. They're located in Solna and it's a hybrid role - located remotely and on site
Responsibilities
• Working or expert knowledge of network monitoring tools
• Proven experience with network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices.
• Expert knowledge of core routing and switching design principles, best practices, and related technologies.
• Working technical knowledge of current network hardware, protocols, and Internet standards, including routers, switches (layer 2/3), firewalls, remote access, DNS, BGP, OSPF, VLAN, QoS
• 5-10+ years' experience designing, implementing, managing, and supporting
• Enterprise level IP networks that include support of a heterogeneous distributed desktop
• Computing environment required.
• Excellent Network troubleshooting experience.
• Extensive application support experience with network monitoring and analysis software,
• Competence with testing tools and procedures for voice and data circuits.
• Monitoring network engineering performance and ensure system availability and reliability
• Configuring and installing various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
• Performing network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes, and security configurations
Qualifications
• Proven experience and success with LAN, WAN, and WLAN design and implementation.
• NAT, and firewall security policies
• Hands-on experience in Installation, Configuration and troubleshooting and/or Network Solution
• Traveling internally is a requirement if requested
• Skills and experience in working independently.
• Configuration and troubleshooting Cisco switches, such as 3850, 9300
• Keeping network documentation up to date
• Configure and Troubleshoot PaloAlto Firewalls, including NAT, and firewall security policies, next gen FW
• Cloud technology experience, such as AWS is a requirement
• Beneficial to have experience from SDWAN, SASE, DDI, CISCO ISE
• Experience with Panaroma in Managing the Firewalls
• Working, configuration and troubleshooting L2/L3 switching environments.
• L2 protocols, RTSP, RPVST+ and Spanning tree protocol
• Experience in configuring, troubleshooting Wireless networks
Experience
A minimum of 5-10+ years of broad IT experience
About the company
