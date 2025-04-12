CI/CD Expert
2025-04-12
We are seeking a skilled CI/CD Expert to join a dynamic team focused on maintaining and enhancing build pipelines, with a particular emphasis on AWS infrastructure management. As a key player, you will leverage tools like Terraform and Kubernetes to ensure infrastructure precision and streamline orchestration, all while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and product update efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain tools and pipelines that provide comprehensive reporting for both stakeholders and end customers.
Refine and optimize test and reporting pipelines within Continuous Integration (CI) for the autonomous driving simulator.
Implement automation solutions and create data visualizations using AWS-hosted applications.
Contribute to the design and evolution of the CI/CD ecosystem within the organization, focusing on the integration of autonomous driving systems and DevOps practices.
Required Qualifications:
Proficiency in at least three of the following technologies and an interest in expanding your expertise:
GitLab CI, YAML
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
Terraform
Kubernetes
Docker
DevOps principles
Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)
You thrive in solving complex challenges and have a keen interest in continuous learning.
You excel in collaborative team environments, taking ownership of tasks and proactively driving projects towards success.
Additional Skills (Desirable):
Experience with data visualization tools and frameworks.
Familiarity with AWS and its ecosystem, including infrastructure as code (IaC) via Terraform and deployment strategies.
Strong understanding of automated deployment practices and the integration of CI/CD pipelines.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a cutting-edge project within autonomous driving technologies, and work with a team that values innovation, proactive problem-solving, and continuous improvement.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
