CI/CD Engineer in automotive
2024-11-26
Are you passionate about streamlining software workflows? Interested in continuous integration for cutting-edge software products? The role of Continuous Integration Engineer awaits you at Nexer R&D! We are actively searching for a skilled consultant specializing in CI/CD, eager to contribute to our automotive assignments and build our client's CI pipelines.
This is Nexer R&D
"Together we create a happy and vibrant high-tech community" - that's our vision within R&D, and it permeates everything we do. Together, we create a warm and vibrant community where initiatives and ideas are encouraged to take shape - anytime, anywhere!
At Nexer, colleagues and leaders are always close at hand. You have great opportunities to build relationships and thrive in a supportive environment that fosters knowledge sharing and continuous development.
In addition to exciting assignments, you have the opportunity to participate in courses and workshops through Nexer Academy. Why not initiate your own workshop or form a group to drive topics that interest you? Here, you have real influence.
About the role
As a Continuous Integration Engineer, you are part of Nexer as a consultant, focusing on our key tech area CI/CD at Nexer R&D in Gothenburg. You will work on an assignment for one of our product development clients in the automotive industry, where you optimize the integration and build flow for software in large and complex systems.
Who are we looking for?
We seek someone with experience building Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery pipelines that integrate complex embedded systems. We see that you have previous experience with product development companies where you have handled large, complex software flows and have a strong interest in software development. You hold a Bachelor's degree in a field related to software development, such as Computer Science or similar.
We would like to see that you have experience in:
Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery of embedded products
Python
Shell scripting, such as bash
Linux
Good to have:
Zuul CI experience
Makefile
Groovy
Ansible
Matlab/Simulink
Experience in automotive industry
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together, value collaboration, and work systematically, yet creatively. Would you like to be a part of such a team? Now is your chance, apply today!
Application
We look forward to receiving your application! We are not able to handle applications via e-mail - but if you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Victoria Olsson at victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
About NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
