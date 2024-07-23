CI/CD Developer for embedded system
2024-07-23
Join us now!
Connectivity at Scania is one of the key components in Scania's "Driving the Shift" strategy. At the Department of Connected Systems, more than 200 R&D professionals work on enabling solutions from the vehicle-mounted telematics unit, via telecom networks, to the Scania service platform in the cloud.
Connectivity, in general, is all about data. Large volumes of flexible and usable data are key success factors for organizations that want to survive the digital shift. Scania today has over 600,000+ vehicles and other products connected online. The department is looking for a CI/CD Developer for the telematics unit in the truck.
What you will do
You will be working as a CI/CD Developer in a team called CM4 CI/CD team to develop and maintain the CI/CD Pipeline for our connectivity unit. The work is done in collaboration with all Traton Brands, and the team is located in Södertälje and Munich. The work will start with maintaining and developing our build pipeline and doing the builds. We are using Adaptive Autosar, QNX, and the language used is C++. Development is done in a SAFe-like way of working where your team belongs together with other teams to a VCT (Value Creation Team).
Who you are
You are a software engineer with experience in C++ development in Linux for embedded systems and also developed CI/CD environments as well. Experience with different development tools/services/techniques such as CMake, Git, GitLab-ci, Docker, and Conan. You are well-structured, service-minded, and keen on delivering a high-quality and efficient CI/CD environment for our developers. Agile development and continuous deployment are well-known and appreciated techniques to you. Good communication skills and a drive to listen to and assist your colleagues will benefit you, as there will be a lot of personal interactions.
You most likely have a formal engineering degree in software, electrical, or computer science, or equivalent experience. Knowledge in the areas of IoT/connectivity and/or the electrical system of (heavy) vehicles is a great advantage for this role.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
We offer you
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, a hybrid workplace, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
Application
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-08-20.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Do not hesitate to contact Per Lernman (Manager) +46 8 553 82059 if you have any questions.
