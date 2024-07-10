Chip Design Engineer to EpinovaTech AB
TNG Group AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a skilled and self-driven GaN Power Device and Chip Design Engineer to EpinovaTech AB
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Do you have a solid understanding of power electronics, semiconductor devices, and electrical engineering principles? If so, fantastic! Do you also have experience with computer-aided design, simulation software, and other specialized tools? Excellent! Join EpinovaTech AB as a GaN Power Device and Chip Design Engineer, and lead the way in designing, developing, and testing semiconductor devices using our cutting-edge NovaGaN® material.Are you our next colleague? Take the opportunity of a lifetime and join us! Your location can be flexible!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
As GaN Power Device and Chip Design Engineer at EpinovaTech AB you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of semiconductor technology. In this role you will be responsible for designing, developing and testing semiconductor devices based on EpinovaTech 's proprietary semiconductor material, NovaGaN®. You will work directly with our Chief Innovation Officer and collaborate with key partners and subcontractors.
At EpinovaTech, we believe in investing in our members, providing the resources and support needed for professional development, both as an individual and as part of our team. If you 're looking for a company that values your growth as much as you do and fosters an environment where innovation and progress are celebrated, then come join us. We aim high, work hard and have a lot of fun!
Our head quarter is located in Lund at the moment, but we have the ambition to re-locate to Stockholm in 2024. You are free to work from your home office or our head quarter, your choice!
Screening and interviews are ongoing. The position can therefore be filled before the application deadline.
Your Responsibilities
* Work with PDKs for the process integration of layout and fabrication of GaN power devices
* CAD-based design and layout of GaN power devices at both individual die and reticle level
* Design masks and develop engineering wafer lots, device permutations, and device characteristics analyses
* Provide simulation support of experimental GaN device performance
* Contribute to the engineering of state-of-the-art NovaGaN power devices for practical application
* Work with cross-function teams including general technology analysis, design and process integration, and device qualification processes and reliability.
The Bigger Picture
EpinovaTech AB address the needs for the fastest growing emerging technologies by introducing a new semiconductor technology that enables the highest power density at lowest weight and cost. We have patented innovations on several levels of the value chain solving key problems from a production quality and scaling perspective as well as on the device level with new architecture further improving performance, applicability and energy savings. We apply a fabless model and work with partners around the world, all experts in their respective field.
Our Expectations
The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of power electronics and semiconductor devices, electrical engineering principles, as well as experience with computer-aided design, simulation software and other specialized tools. This role is not lab based.
As a person, you are accurate and focused on delivering results, meeting specific targets and deadlines. You are self-driven and motivated to achieve schedules and commitments. Additionally, you have the ability to work independently and possess a strong sense of responsibility in the work that you do.
* MSc in Engineering physics, Electrical Engineering, or related field or equivalent work experience.
* 3 years of experience in chip layout design.
* Experienced in working with PDKs.
* Excellent knowledge in chip design.
* Excellent knowledge in semiconductor device and fabrication processes.
* Experience in Technology CAD, TCAD 2D/3D process and device simulation (Synopsys and/or Silvaco), modeling and calibration is a plus.
* You are fluent in English.
Meritorious:
* Experience from working with GaN devices and epi stacks, and semiconductor device physics.
* Phd degree in a relevant field.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG Tech, specialists in unbiased and scientific recruitment, staffing and interim solutions within Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Production. We're excited to see your application with either a CV or LinkedIn profile - no need for a cover letter - just use our straightforward application form. Please note that we can not accept any applications by e-mail. However, you are always welcome to contact the recruiter with questions. After the application has been submitted, we will both anonymize your personal data, and invite you to do some of our recruitment tests, before making an initial assessment. Of course, we'll give you more details about each step when the time comes. As soon as you submit your application, you can track it in real-time on our website. Keep in mind that we're reviewing applications continuously, so the position might be filled before the final application date. Let's stay in touch! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Kathrine Jahnberg 0707-214214 Jobbnummer
8796740